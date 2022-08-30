Crystal Palace have made a £27m offer for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who impressed while on loan with the Eagles in 2021-22. (Times - subscription required), external

The Blues will follow up the £70m signing of Leicester's France Under-21 centre-back Wesley Fofana by pushing to get the transfer of 33-year-old Barcelona and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the line. Chelsea also want to sign Everton's England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon this week. (Guardian), external

Newcastle United are keen on Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is on a two-year loan at AC Milan. Nottingham Forest are also interested in the midfielder. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Paris St-Germain are monitoring N'Golo Kante's contract situation, with the midfielder having less than one year left on his Stamford Bridge deal. (Times - subscription required), external

