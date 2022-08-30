This week's live football commentaries

BBC Radio 5 Live

A double Premier League gameweek means a busy live commentary schedule across BBC Radio 5 Live. All 10 midweek games are being covered, plus another four at the weekend.

Tuesday, 30 August

  • Leeds v Everton (20:00)

  • Southampton v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra)

  • Crystal Palace v Brentford (19:30, online only)

  • Fulham v Brighton (19:30, online only)

Wednesday, 31 August

  • Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00)

  • West Ham v Tottenham (19:45, Sports Extra)

  • Arsenal v Aston Villa (19:30, online only)

  • Bournemouth v Wolves (19:30, online only)

  • Manchester City v Nottingham Forest (19:30, online only)

Thursday, 1 September

  • Leicester v Manchester United (20:00)

Saturday, 3 September

  • Chelsea v West Ham (15:00)

  • Aston Villa v Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday, 4 September

  • Brighton v Leicester (14:00)

  • Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)

All times BST