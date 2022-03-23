Adam Lallana says he is “enjoying his football as much as ever” on the south coast after impressing for Brighton this season.

The 33-year-old is relishing life in Graham Potter’s side and believes he has plenty more to offer.

“It’s been everything I expected and more,” he told the club website, external, reflecting on nearly two seasons at the Amex. “I’ve loved every minute of it.

“Obviously it’s a very different football club with different challenges to Liverpool, but that doesn’t mean I’m not enjoying the journey as much.

“I’m enjoying my football as much as I’ve ever done in my career and long may it continue.”

Lallana made 30 Premier League appearances last season and has clocked up another 21 this season, a much better record than during his time at Anfield. And he credits the Albion coaching team for keeping him fit.

“The staff manage me well. My availability and my fitness has been as good as it’s been for probably four or five years. I’m contributing and credit to the club for helping me regain my robustness," said the midfielder.

Brighton have lost their past six games, but Lallana says team spirit has not been affected.

“This is a very competitive league and when we have a setback, we know not too get too downhearted," he added.

“We are looking for gradual improvements and hopefully those will see us finish higher up the table.”