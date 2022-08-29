Livingston have signed former Bradford City and Port Vale striker Kurtis Guthrie.

The 29-year-old, who has agreed a two-year-deal - with the club having the option of a further 12 months, arrives in West Lothian after a spell in the Indian second tier. He scored 13 goals in 18 games for RoundGlass Punjab.

“Kurtis has already been in training with the first-team for over a week now and that’s given both me and Kurtis the chance to see if we were a good fit for one another," said Livingston boss David Martindale.

“He can play anywhere across the front three and is happy doing so. Very athletic, good in the air and works hard for the team."

Guthrie has also played for Accrington Stanley, Forest Green, Colchester United and Stevenage.