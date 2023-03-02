Aston Villa v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have lost just one of their 10 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W5 D4), going down 1-0 in December 2013.

Following their 3-1 win at Selhurst Park back in August, Crystal Palace are looking to complete just their second Premier League double over Aston Villa, previously doing so in 2013-14.

Aston Villa's past two home league games have both been 4-2 defeats, against Leicester and Arsenal respectively. The Villans have never conceded four or more goals in three consecutive top-flight home games before.