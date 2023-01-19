Leeds boss Jesse Marsch on a 5-2 win against Cardiff in the FA Cup: "I felt very strongly before the game that we were ready for a strong performance and I told the team that. This was obviously an important moment for us, but it's just another moment in the development we're trying to create.

"We wanted to have a fast start and obviously that was a dream start. Good ball from Rodrigo, good diagonal chip, good running in the deep from Willy [Gnonto]. And really clever, I think he bumps the defender a little bit, makes a bit of room for himself, arranges his feet and an incredible finish. So Willy is obviously in a good way, a really good way.

"An important moment to gather momentum, but hard to say validation because we still have so much to do."

On how much Gnonto is now worth after a stellar start to his Leeds career: "More than £4m! He's a very intelligent, humble, grounded, a real human being, who wants to improve, wants to work hard and believes in the process we've created for him and the group."