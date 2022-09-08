Rodgers on getting results, fans sticking with the team and Aston Villa
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Saturday's match against Aston Villa.
Here are the key lines from the Leicester boss:
When asked if he has considered walking away from the job, Rodgers simply answered "no".
Defender Wout Faes has received his visa and is available to face Villa.
Set-piece coach Lars Knudsen has finally arrived at the club.
On whether this weekend is the best chance to pick up three points, he said: "Every game is that opportunity. I’ve no doubts the results will come."
The manager feels there is no "magic formula" in turning results around but said: "It's something we work on every day and the players have been brilliant."
He said his squad are showing spirit and competitiveness but "we need to channel that into getting results".
Despite the poor start, Rodgers said "the support of the team is critical at this stage" and urged fans to get behind players.
Rodgers isn't concerned with Leicester's strikers, adding: "In terms of goals, we have been fine. We just need to be defensively better."
On Steven Gerrard's tough start this season, Rodgers said: "Steven needs time to work and get everything in place. He will progress really well with Aston Villa."