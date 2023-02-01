Aberdeen v St Mirren: Robson wants to see a 'spark'

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson tells BBC Scotland ahead of kick-off at Pittodrie: "You want to try to help the squad as much as you can, tactically, technically, and try to get the belief in them as well. It's a lot to cram in in a couple of days. It was never going to be perfect, we know that.

"We need to go out there and show we are still a good side. There are still some really good players in there.

"Just be an Aberdeen team - be aggressive with the ball and without the ball, run hard - just bring those qualities and we'll be all right. If you see a wee spark, you'll see the confidence coming back again."