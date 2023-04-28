Erik ten Hag said Manchester United "have to be satisfied" with taking a point against Tottenham, despite throwing away a two-goal lead.

It was a tale of two halves as Spurs scored twice after the break to fight back in Ryan Mason's first game back as interim boss.

"After half-time, there was a difference," said Ten Hag.

"We lost the control. We were not ball secure. Then you have to go into the fight.

"When you lose your battles - you don't block the crosses, when you don't squeeze out, you don't block shots - you concede goals, and that's what happened.

"Finally, you have to be satisfied and take that point."

Did you know?