Ex-Don Ferguson not in Scotland squad after Bologna move
- Published
Midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been omitted from the Scotland squad for their final three Nations League fixtures following a lack of game-time after his move from Aberdeen to Bologna.
The 23-year-old joined the Serie A club in July for a reported £3m, but his debut was delayed by a two-match game carried over from his Aberdeen career and he has had just six minutes of action.
Ferguson, who has four caps, misses out but former Pittodrie winger Ryan Fraser is recalled for games against Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) and a Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland (24 September).
Scotland are a point behind Group B1 leaders Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.
The group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.