Dyche on Mee, home advantage and Everton

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley host Everton on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Clarets boss:

  • Ben Mee is making progress but won’t be available, while Matej Vydra “might get around it”.

  • Dyche added that Mee isn't yet back in full training and he can't put a timeframe on his return.

  • On whether the Everton game is must-win, he said: "You don’t want to be losing these games. They don’t define the whole season. They can do but you can’t look at it like that."

  • He added: "Pressure is part of the job. I’m certainly not too worried about that, the focus is on the team and doing the basics well."

  • On Wout Weghorst only scoring one in 10, Dyche said: "Every player needs support and help. He is working ever so hard but we need to work to earn the chances. It’s about all of the team responding to score a goal."

  • On whether he wants more from his forwards, Dyche joked: "Yeah, kick it in the net. It’s not rocket science."

  • On Everton, Dyche said: "They are no mugs, they have spent money but it goes to show the strength of the Premier League."

  • Dyche said playing at Turf Moor in front of Burnley fans "makes it a healthier situation".

  • He added: "They have played their part in our successes here and we need them to keep doing that. I do think it helps players so I want that to continue."