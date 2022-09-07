Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin says "it is a surprise but not a complete shock" to see Thomas Tuchel leave the club.

"We liked Tuchel, as a person and as a manager," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live. "They have been poor away from home so far this season.

"Whether or not that's because Tuchel hasn't been able to get the best out of them or if Boehly and the new owners wanted to get their own man in anyway, I'm not sure.

"They have changed a lot in 100 days after all."

Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino are among the early favourites to replace Tuchel but Nevin thinks Boehly should look closer to home for his next appointment.

"I've often though in times gone past there must be a possibility that Emma Hayes will get a big job," he said of the highly-decorated Chelsea Women manager.

"I think some people will talk about it and hope one day she does get that job. She is so good!"

