J﻿ohn Stones will miss the derby with a hamstring injury but could be back within two weeks.

K﻿alvin Phillips has had successful surgery on his shoulder and was the "right decision".

G﻿uardiola spoke highly of club physio Mario Pafundi, who went away with the Norway national team during the international break. The City boss praised his work in helping Erling Haaland, who "struggled at Dortmund", to maintain his fitness.

"﻿Erling is taller" was Pep's little quip about the battle between Haaland and Martinez - but he expects Manchester United's new centre-back to give the Norwegian a challenge. "It's not the first time he'll have played against strikers taller than him."