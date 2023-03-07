Grant urges Hearts to believe as they seek Celtic scalp

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant has warned his side not to fall victim to the fear factor as they attempt to beat league leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Robbie Neilson's third-place side go into the game off the back of a 3-0 win against St Johnstone on Saturday, where Grant scored and assisted.

“At times they’ve been really good to watch this season but it's important we don’t get intimidated by who they are and the club itself and we go there and we try our best to get three points," he said.

“We’ve got to be totally focused, we’ve got to be concentrating 100% of the game, otherwise if you slip up in just that moment you can see already that they can definitely take a goal", he said. "It’s important that we don’t let them do that.

“We’ve got to be solid defensively but we also have to play our game, we have to implement what we bring to the table."

Grant also spoke about waiting for his opportunity, having often been on the fringes for Hearts this season.

“Every player wants to play every week so it’s normal to have that frustration," he added.

"It’s important that I don’t let that boil over on to the boys. I’m an important figure in the dressing room and not bringing that down in the mood and just working hard and making sure I can get that opportunity."