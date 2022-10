Ange Postecoglou gave an update on Giorgos Giakoumakis and Cameron Carter-Vickers, who both missed the win at home to Motherwell. Carl Starfelt is still a few weeks away from a return.

The Celtic boss said: "Hopefully Giakoumakis should be ok, from the reports I've had so far. Cameron Carter-Vickers, we'll just see it'll be a day-to-day proposition."