United 'need to start winning soon' - Fox

Liam Fox hopes his appointment as head coach gives Dundee United the stability to spark their calamitous season to life.

Fox oversaw a League Cup victory at Livingston, Premiership point away to Motherwell and spirited defeat at Rangers as interim boss following Jack Ross’ sacking.

The 38-year-old begins his permanent tenure at home to St Johnstone on Saturday as United attempt to haul themselves off the bottom of the table with a first league triumph.

“Hopefully the announcement that it's me taking the team forward will have helped,” said Fox.

"We want to build on the improvements we've had in the performances but we know we need to start winning and start winning soon.

"We want to do it with a team that's entertaining and good to watch but in the short term it's just about winning matches.

"It's about getting some confidence back into the group of players. I think we've made some small steps over the last wee period, so it's about continuing to work every day on the training pitch, which will hopefully lead to performances and results."