David Moyes says Flynn Downes is "progressing well" at West Ham, but clarified it is too early to compare him to Declan Rice.

In Rice's absence, Downes started Wednesday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester City and Moyes reflected on whether the 24-year-old could be a candidate to replace the Hammers captain should he leave the club.

Moyes said: "Flynn has done a good job and he’s progressing well. I’ve said many times it can take time when you bring in boys from the Championship.

"We’ve trusted him, we’ve played him in a lot of big games and he’s done a good job. Is he a complete replacement for Declan Rice? I’m not sure about that."

West Ham face Manchester United at 19:00 BST on Sunday, with the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

"I’ve always said the Premier League always has to be your priority," Moyes said on the prospect of squad rotation.

"But when you start talking about the semi-finals of European competitions then you have another decision as well. It’s something that is very hard to get to and we have to try and manage both as best we can."

On how he rates the Hammers' chances of Premier League survival, Moyes added: "Very confident. If we play to our best, we’ll give any team a really good game."