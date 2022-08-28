Wolves 1-1 Newcastle: What Lage said

Wolves boss Bruno Lage, speaking to Sky Sports: "We did a good game, the way we started and wanted to press. First half we controlled everything, especially the way Newcastle play. The way they scored the goal at the end of the game, and to be honest we deserved more the three points - it is hard.

"Two decisions in VAR was against us, and it is just one point.

"I will say maybe 90% of the people after watching the tackle think it is a red card - I can see the leg of Pedro Neto, it should be a red card in my opinion. Why in the other situation the referee comes and takes a decision about the goal, why not this one?"