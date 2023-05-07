Hearts 0-2 Celtic: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

This defeat will sting, primarily because Steven Naismith's side more than matched Celtic before Alex's Cochrane's contentious dismissal.

Hearts played with intensity, aggression and flair, while the return of Peter Haring has added balance and steel to the midfield.

They can take solace from losing no ground in the fight for third place thanks to Aberdeen's defeat at Rangers.

Hearts' performance against the champions will enhance their belief the five-point gap is not insurmountable, especially with Aberdeen coming to Tynecastle in a fortnight.