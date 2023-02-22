Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

Tottenham. Leeds United. Borussia Dortmund.

It doesn’t get bigger than the next 10 days or so for Chelsea as they try to salvage something from what’s been a miserable campaign so far.

The chastening 1-0 defeat by bottom of the table, managerless Southampton has left much of the fanbase - and wider footballing world - wondering how much longer Graham Potter can withstand the mounting pressure on his job.

It may be just two wins in their past 14 games - but if they could somehow discover some form over the next three crucial matches, the season could take on a whole new complexion.

The first hurdle comes when they travel to fierce rivals Spurs - a side they haven’t lost to in the league since 2018. It beggars belief when the two met at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season that Chelsea somehow only came away with a point.

Historically, they’ve managed to produce some of their best football against Tottenham. They’ll need to do the same this weekend against a stubborn but inconsistent Spurs side who are fourth and have a record-breaking goalscorer Chelsea could only dream of...

If they make it past that challenge, Leeds come to town next. Elland Road was the scene of the horror 3-0 defeat under Thomas Tuchel way back in August, where there was talk of how difficult it was proving to be embedding the £170m of summer acquisitions into the squad. Add the £288m January outlay, and that challenge is exponentially bigger!

There are 33 senior squad members knocking around Cobham, and it seems unlikely Potter will suddenly stumble across a settled line-up. But, it's a game they should and need to win - having beaten Leeds in six straight meetings at the Bridge dating back to 1999.

And then the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund awaits, with the Blues needing to overturn a one-goal deficit if they’re to book their place in the quarter-finals.

We’ve seen Chelsea upset the odds in Europe many times before, and if they can build some momentum in the Premier League, it could bode well for a special night under the lights at Stamford Bridge.

Ten days is an incredibly long time in football.