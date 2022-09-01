Everton join race to sign Brereton Diaz

Phil McNulty and Ian Dennis, BBC Sport

Everton have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Toffees are interested in doing a deal for for the Chile international, but the club's remain way apart on valuation.

BBC Sport understands Rovers want £15m.

It is looking increasingly unlikely that Fulham will pursue a deal for Brereton Diaz after having two bids rejected in the space of 24 hours, the latest this afternoon.