Julen Lopetegui is on the hunt for more January recruits to aid Wolves’ survival bid.

Wolves have already signed forward Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid, and he will be available for selection once the transfer window officially opens on Sunday.

Before that, Wolves host in-form Manchester United and Lopetegui says he is scouring all options to reinforce his squad.

“We have to work in two directions – the most important is to fight in each match to overcome the opponents and get three points,” he said. “After that, we have to look for the options to improve the squad in the positions we need.

“We are looking to see what players are here in the future but now the most important thing is to believe in the players who are here because they are going to help us win tomorrow.”

Victory at Everton on Boxing Day lifted Wolves to 18th and Lopetegui knows how critical home form will be as he prepares for his first Premier League game at Molineux.

“It’s very important to play at home and being strong is going to be key to our future,” he said. “We know tomorrow we are going to have a lot of difficulty but we have to believe, work very hard and try to take advantage of our strengths.”