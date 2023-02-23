Fox on facing vulnerability, team news, and belief
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been talking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Dingwall on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says it's been a tough week, but they're staying consistent in how they work.
Under no illusions how difficult the situation is, but knows he needs to win games to keep his job.
Talked about how every manager faces periods of vulnerability.
Maintains his belief in the players. A win could take them off the bottom - it can all change quickly.
Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is fit and available for Saturday's game.