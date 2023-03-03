Eddie Howe has confirmed Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser is training with the under-21 side and is unlikely to have a future at St James' Park.

The Scotland international was signed by former boss Steve Bruce, but played under Howe at Bournemouth.

He hasn't made any Magpies appearances since October and when asked if there is a future for him at the club, Howe said: "I think that's a difficult one for me to answer.

"I'd never put a firm decision on that because life and football can change quickly. But I'd say, at the moment, no he doesn't.

"Ryan's training with the under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I've made that call."