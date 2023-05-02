Robson offers 'utopia' for Dons after extensive search, says Burrows

Barry Robson’s appointment as permanent manager represents a “utopia” for Aberdeen, says chief executive Alan Burrows, after a recruitment search stretching from “Inverurie to the Far East”.

"Over the past four or five years Barry has been developing a DNA about what it means to be a player, from the youth academy to development squad into the first team, and really trying to hone in on what it means to play for the this club and to be successful,” said Burrows.

"Now we're really excited about him being in a position to drive that forward. It's almost the utopia of what football clubs want, that connectivity between those three key areas of player development.

"First and foremost is winning matches and he's done that. Develop players and give them confidence, he's done that, and then there's connecting the various departments.”

Burrows said that in addition to candidates registering their interest, Aberdeen undertook a “data-led” approach to their "extensive" managerial search.

“That gives an extensive list of candidates from managers from all across the world who have been successful,” he added.

“That stretched from as close as Inverurie when it comes to Barry, and as far wide as the Far East and everything in between.

“I was really satisfied that the quality of candidate we had was really good. The people we spoke to were of a very high standard.

“But sometimes you can be in danger of ignoring what’s under your own nose, because you always feel you have to look externally to find the best candidates.”