'Massive step' but Davis retains hope

R﻿ichard Winton, BBC Sport Scotland at Anfield

S﻿teven Davis concedes the Champions League has been "a massive step up" for Rangers, but insists they still believe they can make an impact at that level.

Defeat by Liverpool was a third in three group games but the Northern Irishman says there were some fragments of positivity to take into next Wednesday's return fixture at Ibrox.

“You always have to have confidence that there are areas where you can hurt them," Davis said. "We will analyse the game and look at what we did well and what we can improve.

"We want to enjoy it but we can only do that by getting results against these top teams and we've got three more opportunities to do that."