Berra to leave Livingston

Livingston have announced that first team coach Christophe Berra will depart the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Berra joined the club in January when Marvin Bartley took up the manager's job at Queen of the South.

“I want to go on record thanking Christophe for all his hard work this season," manager David Martindale said. "He has been the ultimate professional since he joined the coaching staff.

“Unfortunately the club posted significant financial losses last year and I know I have to make cuts across the footballing department. If we had the resources to keep Christophe here, it would have been a no-brainer – so reluctantly, we will see Christophe move on through need rather than want.”