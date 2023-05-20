Celtic 2-2 St Mirren: Analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was disappointed with last week's defeat by Rangers - and will be concerned that his side have dipped, not only in terms of results but also performances, since clinching the league title.

He will point out that the rest of the season is hardly meaningless - a domestic treble is within touching distance and Scottish Cup final starting places still up for grabs.

Postecoglou will therefore be concerned that he has not nailed down who will partner Carl Starfelt in central defence following injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Yuki Kobayashi dropped back to the bench after defeat at Ibrox, while his follow Japanese, Iwata, did not impress as his replacement.