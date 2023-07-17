Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made clear how tough this transfer window would be back in May, and it hasn’t been plain sailing.

After the win over Gateshead on Saturday, Howe stressed the need for added reinforcements - having only signed AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali so far this summer. But he also said nothing was close.

Perspective is needed, though. It is all about quality over quantity, in spite of the need for added depth. A wide forward, centre-back and left-back are on Howe’s wishlist and the club are working hard to acquire targets, but they will cost a lot of money if they are to improve a Champions League side.

Newcastle are now at a point where Financial Fair Play is a huge consideration. Last summer, they pushed the boat out for Alexander Isak having previously decided he was too expensive. In January, an opportunity arose to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton.

The reality is those decisions have brought the FFP boundaries closer. There is money for new signings, which will be added to by player sales, but as Howe said, Newcastle will need to get creative.

They like Harvey Barnes but a deal will not happen quickly, and Napoli’s Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is unattainable right now, despite reports.

Howe’s comments have been taken by some to mean he is frustrated with the hierarchy. While he’d like more incomings, it is the financial picture which is the issue, not the club’s desire to back him.