Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old arrives from the Bundesliga for an undisclosed fee and has joined Villa on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Diaby, who has 10 international caps for France,began his career with hometown club, Paris Saint-Germain, where he rose through the youth ranks and went on to make 34 appearances for the first team.

He joined Leverkusen in 2019 and has featured in both the Champions League and Europa League. He finished last season with 14 goals to his name in all competitions.