Reports from France suggest Neymar wants to leave Paris St-Germain, with Chelsea and Barcelona both keen to sign the Brazil forward.

However, football reporter and presenter Ali Bender does not envisage Neymar moving to Stamford Bridge, with a return to Barcelona his preferred option.

"Chelsea need a striker," she told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily. "I was looking at their pre-season games and there's a lot to be excited about. [Nicolas] Jackson looks really good and they've got [Armando] Broja, but they aren't going to bring the goals they need.

"But it doesn't really sound like he [Neymar] wants to go to Chelsea at all, he wants to go back to Barcelona. I always hoped we might see [Lionel] Messi in the Premier League. You wonder whether some of these players just think they don't want the scrutiny, the physicality, and the kind of playing style we're so used to over here."

Listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds