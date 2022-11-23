David ‘Doc’ Johnson dies
Everton have announced former player David ‘Doc’ Johnson has died at the age of 71.
He was the only man to score a winning goal in a Merseyside derby for Everton and Liverpool until Peter Beardsley equalled the achievement more than two decades later.
Everyone at Everton Football Club is saddened to learn of the untimely passing of David ‘Doc’ Johnson at the age of 71.— Everton (@Everton) November 23, 2022
Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this time. 💙
