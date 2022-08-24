Michail Antonio says West Ham aren't clicking right now, but he is confident things will soon change.

The Hammers have lost all three league games so far and are the only Premier League side yet to score a goal.

Antonio told the Footballer's Football podcast: "I don’t think we’ve lost three games like this on the bounce. It’s very disappointing.

"We’re disappointed with ourselves. We feel we should be doing better.

"If you look at last season, we kind of fell off at the end. We’re definitely building something, it’s just not clicking right now. It’s just bad luck right now. When things start ticking, we’ll go on a run.

"We’re not worried about anything. We believe it will turn. We believe it’s bad luck. Against Forest, we had so many opportunities. Against Brighton, first-half, we’re pressing them well. We need to get that goal. I need to get that goal. And then, from there, we build.

"Next weekend, I’ll be scoring a goal. I’m putting it out there. We’re going to work hard, we’re going to win again this week in the Europa Conference and we’re going to build some confidence, get three points on the board".

