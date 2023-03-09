Gordon praised for role in creating Scottish Football Marketing

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon, who died last month, has been praised for his role in the establishment of Scottish Football Marketing, which "was one of the key pillars" in the SPFL's strategic review approved last year..

The Scottish FA, SPFL and SWPL hope the "centralised commercial hub" will "revolutionise the promotion and marketing" of Scottish football.

“Ron was a big believer that by working together Scottish football could be much more than just the sum of its parts", SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said.

“He did bring a real freshness, I think to the whole of Scottish football. He saw the value from his background in the States and the franchise-driven model for the whole of the game coming together for the mutual benefit.

“One of the things Ron should be renowned for is his desire to always look at the bigger picture.

“As we know in Scottish football there has been a number of folk over the years who have perhaps allowed narrow club interests to get in the way of what might benefit the whole of the game.

“That was never the case with Ron, he was absolutely focused on doing what was best for the game as a whole and this announcement is the best manifestation of that."