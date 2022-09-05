We asked you for your post-match comments after Nottingham Forest's 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Phil: Forest must do better in defence, several players who lost the ball just gave up and did not do enough to win the ball back. Also a lot of ball watching against Bournemouth, which gave them a lot of space in midfield. Forest cannot afford to do this in the Premier League, they will get punished. Good work in the first half by Williams, White and Johnson.

Geoff: Poor performance, lucky to be 2-0 up in fairness. Need a striker to start and hold up the ball. Need to give Freuler a run of games. Need some patience in our build-up play. Maybe this reality check will do us some good.

Joel: That’s the poorest performance I’ve seen at The City Ground in probably over a year. It’s still early in the season. The new players are yet to settle in properly. No need to get over dramatic and write the season off just as it’s started… but we can’t go throwing away a two-goal lead at home. It cannot happen, otherwise we’re in trouble.

Jamie: Having no forward outlet coupled with a struggling back three that keep getting split by pace is costing us. We need to start playing the strikers, and using the new signings. Our back three keep giving away soft fouls, getting cheap yellows (McKenna!), giving away penalties etc.

Rik: Need to start with a striker. Awoniyi or Dennis or both need to be playing. Lingard should be dropped and the back three simply aren't good enough in this league.