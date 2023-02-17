Defender is no longer a Fish out of water

Will FishSNS

Hibs defender Will Fish is determined to build on his impressive run of form after putting his Edinburgh derby horror show behind him.

The on-loan Manchester United was deployed at right-back for his first start, but was culpable for the opening goal and was substituted at half-time as Hibs lost 3-0 to Hearts in the new year derby.

Since then, though, Fish has struck up a centre-back partnership with Paul Hanlon and scored his first goal for the club in the 6-0 rout of Aberdeen.

"At the start when I was right-back against Hearts I didn’t really face up to the challenge that I should have," the 19-year-old said.

“The last three games we have been solid as a team so recently it’s been good.

“The manager trusted me to play there but you can always bounce back, the thing about football is there is always a game the next week so it didn’t affect me too much.

“I just want to get a run in the team and pick up a good few results. European football is the main factor for us and I think it’s easily doable."

Fish revealed Man United technical director and former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher is keeping a close eye on his progress at Easter Road.

“Fletcher texts me before and after every game to see how I’ve got on, so he is great for that," he added.