Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This is a really awkward one because it is a direct question and there are layers to the answer.

If the question is "Will Arsenal win the league?", I would say no. Manchester City are still better.

If the question is "Have Arsenal spent wisely?", I would say yes. In football we look a lot at results and goals and tables and draw conclusions accordingly.

Managers, especially those like Mikel Arteta, talk about process. It sounds vague but it is understandable. He wants to build a squad that is strong and can compete for all the major honours.

Pep Guardiola talks all the time about "being there". If you are there, you give yourself a chance to win trophies.

But there are many things, one-off incidents, luck, strength of the opposition etc that can stop it from happening.

I think it will be exceptionally tough if Arsenal start the season being told the only way they can improve is by going from second to first.