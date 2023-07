Nottingham Forest's mixed pre-season form continued with a 1-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds were able to give Morgan Gibbs-White and Ola Aina their first minutes of the summer but a second-half Johan Bakayoko goal proved the difference.

It means Steve Cooper's side now have two wins and three defeats in pre-season, with matches against Rennes and Eintracht Frankfurt to come.