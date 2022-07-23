Shankland, McCarron, Clarke and Souttar on show

Heart of Midlothian fans get their first chance to see an adult Lawrence Shankland play in maroon on Saturday as Stoke City visit for former midfielder and manager Gary Locke's testimonial.

Pictures have been circulating of Shankland, who signed this week from Belgian club Beerschot, in a Hearts shirt while with the club's academy until his early teens.

Fans will also get the chance to have a look at a potential Scotland star of the future, with under-19 international winger Liam McCarron having been bought by Stoke from Leeds United this summer.

Harry Clarke, the defender whose loan at Hibs was cut short by Arsenal, is also now with the Potters, as is Scotland forward Jacob Brown and one that got away - Harry Souttar, the brother of Rangers' John and who chose Australia instead of the land of his birth.