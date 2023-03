Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

The nature of the Old Firm is you will always be compared to your rival across the city, and one of the glaring differences between Michael Beale's side and Ange Postecoglou's Celtic is their ruthless streaks in attack.

Rangers' first-half attacking display was fantastic, but they failed to maintain that level for the entire match as Beale continues to look for consistency in his side's 90-minute displays.