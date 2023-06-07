As the hunt for a replacement for Ange Postecoglou continues, former captain Paul Lambert insists that whoever gets the job needs to know the demands of being Celtic manager.

He believes Postecoglou's successor will inherit a quality squad, but can't afford a slow start next season.

“Whoever gets it will have to realise that the club has to win, and I think that takes people by surprise that you have to hit the ground running,” Lambert told BBC Scotland.

“It’s a difficult job for whoever comes in, you don’t get time, so whoever comes in has to really embrace it.

“It’s a club that’s steeped in history and has to win, that’s the demand of it.

“The club is in a brilliant place, the stadium, the training ground, the structure of the club, and financially it’s pretty good with Champions League football.

“Whoever walks into it is looking at a very sound structural footing of a football club and he’ll come in and have a really good squad.”