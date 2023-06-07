Jota 'forever grateful' to Postecoglou

Winger Jota has thanked Ange Postecoglou for their time together at Celtic and wished the manager well in his new job at Tottenham.

Postecoglou brought Jota to Celtic on loan from Benfica a few weeks into his first season in charge in 2021 and then signed the Portuguese on a permanent deal the following summer.

Jota, 24, posted a photo on Instagram, external of the pair embracing, with the message: "To a man who gave me a life opportunity, never lost belief in his philosophy and marked an era.

"I'll be forever grateful for every moment. Best of luck gaffer."