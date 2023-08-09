Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Last season: 16th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 14th

This position is where the trouble starts. A case can be made for any of the teams for Nottingham Forest downwards to get relegated.

Manager Steve Cooper did superbly to keep Nottingham Forest in the Premier League after moulding together a whole new squad, helped by a magnificent atmosphere at the City Ground.

Not quite as hectic this summer as last year - how could it be? - and Forest will be aware suitors are circling the talented forward Brennan Johnson. It will be interesting to see if Antony Elanga can build on the occasional promise he showed at Manchester United before his £15m switch to Forest.

I think Cooper can keep Forest up again.

Find out Phil’s full Premier League predictions here