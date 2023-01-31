Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

It's usually quiet at King Power Stadium in January but, thankfully for Leicester fans, Brendan Rodgers has had his purse strings loosened.

Mateus Tete arrived on loan on Monday from Shakhtar Donetsk, via Lyon, in a convoluted transfer.

Nicknamed Furacao (Hurricane), he made a roaring start to life in France with three goals and two assists in his opening two Ligue 1 matches.

However, since Laurent Blanc was appointed manager of Lyon in October, he has been in and out of the side, only managing a further three goals and one assist in his 15 league games.

So what will he offer? Data analysis site fbref.com likens his style to Manchester City's Phil Foden, Napoli's Hirving Lozano and Bayern's Jamal Musiala.

His low centre of gravity and fondness for a dribble is reminiscent of these speedsters, while he has also been likened to former Chelsea winger Arjen Robben for his penchant to cut in from the right onto his favoured left foot.

He first came to wider attention in Shakhtar's memorable 3-2 win over Real Madrid in 2020, shortly after which he spoke of his fondness for Brazil icons Pele and Ronaldinho.

Not the first Brazilian to impress in Shakhtar's famous orange shirt, he has brought some of his country's flair to France although it has been more fleeting.

His speed will offer a new dimension to a right-hand side that has needed reinvigorating for some time.

At 22, is he the future of Leicester's right wing?

They have got until his loan expires in July to decide.