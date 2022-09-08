E﻿mma Sanders, BBC Sport

From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples.

Their hosts needed only five minutes to take the lead when Piotr Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after a James Milner handball.

A typical Jurgen Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but this season the Reds have looked tired, demotivated and seriously out of form.

What followed instead was humiliation. The hosts were ruthless, while Liverpool made numerous mistakes and struggled to get a stronghold of the game.

When the whistle finally blew for half-time, Klopp sprinted straight down the tunnel.

The last time Liverpool conceded three goals in the first half of a Champions League game was in October 2014, when they lost 3-0 to Real Madrid.

They at least improved in the second half but Napoli remained in complete control.