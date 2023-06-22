Cornelius announces his Motherwell exit

Midfielder Dean Cornelius has announced his departure from Motherwell, saying he is "forever grateful" to have played for his boyhood club.

The 22-year-old was offered a new contract but revealed on Twitter that his Fir Park career is over.

Cornelius has been linked with English League Two side Harrogate Town.

He wrote: "Forever grateful for the opportunity to have represented the team I love. Thanks for everything motherwellfc. It really was a dream come true."

Cornelius made 53 appearances for his local club after coming through the youth academy.