Analysis: St Johnstone 3-0 St Mirren

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone looked like a side who had perhaps found their groove this afternoon, with only three players playing as recogniseable defenders and a clear emphasis on build-up play as opposed to a more direct approach.

Debutant Nicky Clark will be chuffed with his first-half goal but his presence up top seemed to give a lift to those around him - Stevie May in particular.

Graham Carey was playing a more central midifeld role for the hosts and dictated the tempo well, particularly in the first half, spraying passes with ease despite some decent St Mirren pressure.

For the first time this season perhaps, St Johnstone simply gave themselves a chance to win a game comfortably.