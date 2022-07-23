Seven-up County progress in style

Malky Mackay praised Ross County for succeeding where other Premiership sides failed by progressing to the last 16 of the League Cup.

Three of the seven top-flight clubs who entered the competition at the group stage - Hibernian, St Mirren and St Johnstone - have been eliminated.

But County topped Group C after thrashing East Fife 7-0 at home, with Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe scoring twice apiece.

Mackay, whose side start their Premiership campaign away to Hearts next Saturday, told the County website: "To score the amount of goals we did and play in the fashion we did in front of our home fans, to make sure we got through to that last 16, I was delighted.

"Some clubs haven't been able to do that but we're delighted to finish the job.

"From minute one we shifted the ball really quickly and got into some really good positions. I'm delighted with some of our new guys as well.

"To allow no shots on target was quite something. We hunted in packs and played as a real unit."