Robinson's striker joy tempered by Kiltie injury 'worry'

Stephen Robinson hopes he’s found the solution to St Mirren’s scoring woes with new strikers Stav Nahmani and Mikael Mandron.

Both were on target in the 4-0 Viaplay Cup thrashing of Arbroath on Saturday and manager Robinson said: “Last year we were fifth or sixth in the league for creating chances and the worst in the league for hitting the target, so it’s something we had to try to rectify.

“By bringing in two strikers – and hopefully one more in the coming weeks – it adds to our options and firepower. Stav showed how to finish today – two chances, two goals.”

On-loan Israeli Nahmani, 20, shone on his debut with a quickfire second-half double after coming off the bench.

“I got him through the same contacts we used to get Ryan Strain from Maccabi Haifa and so far, so good,” added Robinson.

“He’s a goalscorer, he needs to learn the Scottish game as it’s physical and you need to be fit and strong. But if he gets the chances he’s going to score goals, which gives us a lot of hope.

“Big Mandron was a lot better today. It’s hard, you get judged instantly in this competition, but boys haven’t played for six weeks.”

Midfielder Greg Kiltie left the ground on crutches after being forced off in the first half with an ankle injury that Robinson admits is a “worry”.

"We’ll know more about that on Monday," said Robinson. "He's been excellent in pre-season and we can't afford to lose players from a small squad."