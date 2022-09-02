Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game against Leicester City on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Potter confirmed new signing Billy Gilmour would be considered for selection and gave a positive update on other squad members: “Joel [Veltman] is fine and Jeremy [Sarmiento] trained today. Adam Lallana's progressing well, but probably won't be back this side of the international break.”

He reserved praise for 21-year-old Gilmour: “Billy's an exciting signing. He's an able footballer and a great character. He has a great personality - he'll fit into the group and add competition in midfield. We're really pleased to have him here.”

On improved home form: "It helps if you have that connection with the fans that makes it hostile for the away team. We're playing better, the supporters have been with us and there's been a good atmosphere at the Amex.”

He is pleased the transfer deadline has passed so he can now concentrate on his squad: “I won’t be the first manager who says I'm happy that the window has shut. I like the group, the qualities we have. The proof is in the pudding. We won't know that until nine months' time.

Potter has also enjoyed the range of goalscorers so far this season: “Alexis [Mac Allister] has popped up with goals, Pascal [Gross] has and others have come close. We've got options who can score goals, so it's about working hard to keep them improving."

